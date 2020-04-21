First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

