First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives $64.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NYSE:FAF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,410. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

