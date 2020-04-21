Firestone Capital Management Sells 430 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.66. 1,697,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

