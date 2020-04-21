Firestone Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.45. 794,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,329,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

