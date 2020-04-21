Firestone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,579,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a market capitalization of $510.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.