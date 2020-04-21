Financial Survey: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & TranSwitch (NYSE:TXCCQ)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Microelectronics and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.76% 2.64% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and TranSwitch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.14 $314.53 million N/A N/A TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Microelectronics and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 4 6 0 2.45 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

