Financial Survey: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.01%. Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 113.04%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 42.43 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -1.28 Translate Bio $7.80 million 74.96 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -5.29

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.08% -32.33% Translate Bio -1,451.73% -74.44% -32.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Translate Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

