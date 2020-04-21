Financial Survey: EHang (EH) versus Its Peers

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EHang to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EHang alerts:

This table compares EHang and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.10 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.22 million 5.23

EHang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.42% -51.33% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EHang and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 663 1869 2381 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 115.12%. Given EHang’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

EHang competitors beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.