Financial Survey: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Its Peers

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benefytt Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benefytt Technologies Competitors 257 805 893 62 2.38

Benefytt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 7.03 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 29.48

Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.