Financial Survey: Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) versus InPlay Oil (NASDAQ:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and Approach Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -35.85% -15.46% -8.39% Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and Approach Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.08 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.02

Approach Resources has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Approach Resources beats InPlay Oil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

