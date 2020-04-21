Financial Survey: Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) vs. Emisphere Technologies (NASDAQ:EMIS)

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aduro BioTech and Emisphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech 0 4 2 0 2.33 Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.85%. Given Aduro BioTech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aduro BioTech is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aduro BioTech and Emisphere Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech $17.26 million 14.55 -$82.37 million ($1.03) -3.02 Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emisphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aduro BioTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Emisphere Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aduro BioTech and Emisphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech -477.30% -90.50% -25.38% Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Aduro BioTech has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emisphere Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emisphere Technologies beats Aduro BioTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing product candidates to prevent or control immune responses through the stimulator of interferon genes pathway. In addition, the company is developing BION-1301, a fully blocking humanized monoclonal anti-APRIL antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for IgA nephropathy and multiple myeloma; and CD27, a co-stimulatory receptor, which is in preclinical studies expressed on different immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes and NK cells. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck Sharp and Dohme B.V.; license agreements with Karagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UC Berkeley, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.