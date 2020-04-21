Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

