Financial Contrast: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus Sandy Spring Bancorp (NYSE:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 1.82 $116.43 million $3.28 6.64 Banc of California $403.23 million 1.15 $23.76 million $0.79 11.49

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.78% 10.44% 1.39% Banc of California 5.89% 8.62% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Banc of California has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Banc of California on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

