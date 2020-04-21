Financial Contrast: ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) versus INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 0 1 3 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA HOLDINGS IN/S N/A N/A N/A INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 12.86% 27.47% 13.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.40 $996.99 million N/A N/A INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR $31.68 billion 2.76 $4.08 billion $0.65 21.55

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ANA HOLDINGS IN/S.

Volatility & Risk

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistic, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in A Coruña, Spain.

