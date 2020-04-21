Financial Comparison: American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.34% 10.67% 2.86% CenterPoint Energy 6.43% 14.97% 2.84%

This table compares American Electric Power and CenterPoint Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.64 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.55 CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.64 $791.00 million $1.79 8.80

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. American Electric Power pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Electric Power and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 1 3 13 0 2.71 CenterPoint Energy 1 8 8 1 2.50

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $97.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus target price of $23.59, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats CenterPoint Energy on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

