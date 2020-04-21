Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 11,295,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

