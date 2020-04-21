Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

