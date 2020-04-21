Fetch.ai Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Dcoin, IDEX and Bitbns. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.04524064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,486,045 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bitbns, Korbit, BitAsset, Bittrex, BiKi, Binance, Coinall, HitBTC, WazirX, BitMax, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.