Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

