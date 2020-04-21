Ferguson (LON:FERG) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,740 ($62.35).

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

Shares of FERG opened at GBX 5,162 ($67.90) on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,390.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

