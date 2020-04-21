Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Releases Earnings Results

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Shares of FBSS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.