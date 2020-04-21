Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Lowered to $530.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $765.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.27. 6,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of $228.16 and a 12 month high of $502.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.34.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $15.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

