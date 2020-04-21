Faceter Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,542.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $50.98. Faceter has a total market cap of $599,124.88 and $1,542.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.04512420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,590,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,571,949 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

