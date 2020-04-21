Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $226.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.44% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.28 on Tuesday, reaching $170.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $485.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

