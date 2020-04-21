Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 15,296,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

