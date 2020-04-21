Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of FB traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.98. 15,564,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The firm has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

