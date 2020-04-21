Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.02. 15,441,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $488.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

