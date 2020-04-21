Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.05.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

