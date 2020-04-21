ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $53.40 on Friday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,163 shares of company stock worth $536,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

