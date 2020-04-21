EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.