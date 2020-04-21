Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,590 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.30% of Eversource Energy worth $76,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,872,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

NYSE ES traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

