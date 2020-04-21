Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $57,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $163,645 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,463,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBN. Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

