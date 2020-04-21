ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

