Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

