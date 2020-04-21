Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

