Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Cfra

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cfra from $173.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. 1,180,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.09. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.