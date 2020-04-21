Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

EFSC opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

