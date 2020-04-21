ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

E has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.00, a P/E/G ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $4,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ENI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.