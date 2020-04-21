Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $17.35 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

