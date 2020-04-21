Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.
NYSE EMR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. 328,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
