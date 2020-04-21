Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of (11%) – (9%) to $16.53-16.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.86 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. 328,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

