Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
