Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.351-16.719 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.79 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.