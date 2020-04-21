Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of EME stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

