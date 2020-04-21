Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.