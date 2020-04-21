Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Emcor Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$1.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86.
Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.
In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Emcor Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
