Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00594549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

