Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 210,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

