Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELM. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elementis to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 117 ($1.54).

ELM stock opened at GBX 61.70 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $364.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). Also, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Insiders acquired a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400 over the last 90 days.

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

