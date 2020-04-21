Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

ELEEF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

