Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research firms have commented on ELEEF. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ELEEF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

