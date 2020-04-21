Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Eight Capital

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.10. The company had a trading volume of 919,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,417. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$253.29 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

