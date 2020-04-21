Eight Capital Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.39.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.01. 1,379,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,882. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$750.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

